Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Comeaux Spartans

Comeaux Spartans

2022 Record: 0-10

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Marquis Newsome

Note: Newsome takes over as Comeaux's 3rd Head Coach in 3 years

It was a struggle for Comeaux in 2022. The Spartans finished 0-10, while losing by an average of 36 points per game.

Defensive coordinator Marquis Newsome now becomes the 3rd head coach in 3 years at Comeaux, where he hopes to restore the pride and tradition to his alma mater.

"It's been a challenge. It's kinda like going from the fun uncle to the dad," Newsome described. "You have to set the tone the first day. At the beginning, I was very strict on every little thing. Strict about the little details, attention to the small details. I feel like last year, that was something that we kinda missed out on."

"It's different. You can tell discipline wise that the kids, they're more on," senior quarterback Jayden Sonnier explained. "What I mean by that is like, last year he could've done a lot of stuff last year helping towards discipline and stuff. But this year, he can put it all out there because he's the head coach."

Prior to returning to Comeaux, Newsome spent 3 years as the head coach at West St. Mary.

Now entering 2023, Newsome will start his run with the Spartans with 12 starters returning. As a former defensive lineman, Newsome believes the trenches will lead the way, as Comeaux has a ton of experience inside. But the defense as a whole should show major improvement, as they have 8 guys total coming back.

"I think the kids have been maintaining and keeping the information from last year, as well as adding the new wrinkles this year," Newsome said. "They're not thinking anymore. Last year there was a lot of thinking. You have sophomores playing against varsity players. 14 year old guys playing against 18 year old guys. There's going to be bumps and bruises, as you can see from some of the scores that we had. But this year, the guys aren't thinking, they're reacting. They're being way more physical."

"I think it can be great, because it's a lot of chemistry that we have in the backfield," senior cornerback Hodges Brown added. "The chemistry is going to take us a far way to go to the playoffs."

On offense, Jayden Sonnier will take over as the full-time starting quarterback for Comeaux in 2023, after splitting snaps last season with Colin Leger.

