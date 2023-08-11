Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Cecilia Bulldogs

Cecilia Bulldogs

2022 Record: 8-4

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Dennis Skains

Note: Bulldogs return 14 starters, including QB Diesel Solari

Cecilia has become a consistent winning program.

In the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have won 8 games each year, while reaching the 2nd round of the playoffs in back to back seasons.

Cecilia now wants to live by their 2023 motto of 'All the Time,' in order to continue the program's steady growth.

"You can't just do it 'sometimes', you can't do it," Head Coach Dennis Skains said. "Just in football, you know, we're always encouraging to do it off the field, the same way. You know you can't just be a good person. When the coaches are watching you know you got to be a good person when they're not, you got to work hard when no one's watching you got to work hard in the classroom just like you would on the football field."

"Just do the same thing you do when the people aren't watching you," senior linebacker Bronson Patt added. "Whatever you doing you're not on the field when you're in the classroom, out in public, you never know when it's a lot of looking at it and who is using us for an example."

Cecilia returns 14 total starters, with the offense being where they're strongest, as 8 guys are back in the fold.

CHS returns all of their offensive linemen. They'll be tasked with protecting quarterback Diesel Solari, who's 2022 campaign ended early due to a torn ACL.

"We just want him to be himself and not feel like he has to put any money, put anybody on the shoulders, there's a lot of good football players around them," Skains said. "I think he knows that, so he knows it's, it's not like he's trying to be a one man show he's never really been like that so we're just excited that he's back and we just want him to be itself and I think if he does that, you know offense a little run pretty smoothly."

"Diesel is a playmaker, you know, when there needs to be a play made or some you know, you can always looked to number four," senior offensive lineman Landon Dekerlegand added. "He's always going to make a play."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel