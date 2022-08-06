Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Westminster

Westminster Christian Academy Crusaders

2021 Record: 6-4

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Travis Blaize

Note: Crusaders looking to reach postseason for first time since 2016

After week 6 of last season, only 3 teams in Acadiana were still undefeated.

Church point and Loreauville were understandable. But Westminster was the surprise.

It was the Crusaders first 6-0 start since 2010 and their first winning record since 2016.

"It made our confidence boost a lot because from the previous year, you know, we didn't have that much of a successful year," WCA Senior Defensive End Cameron Randell explained. "It just showed everybody that anything is possible.

"I think it was monumental because I think one of the issues was not talent per se, at Westminster. I think the average players' belief within themselves," Blaize reflects. "So 5-0 was huge. When we got to 6-0, I looked at those kids and I said it doesn't matter what happens the rest of the season, you guys are winners. That 6-0 start could be something that is program change, if we continue to trend in the right direction"

Year 1 of the Travis Blaize era in Opelousas was a success. For year 2, WCA has a good chance to build on that momentum.

The defense should lead the way, with 8 starters returning on that side. Then on offense, the Crusaders have 7 coming back, including all 5 offensive linemen.

Now after starting 6-0, Westminster did finish the year 6-4 with 4 straight losses and missed the playoffs by 2 spots. WCA is now aiming their sights at reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016.

"I think it's one of the more important things that we're going to do this season," WCA Senior Wide Receiver Tyler Dejean said. We've been climbing for this goal for so long. And now it's, you know, our last year to do it. So, you know, that's our main goal is to just get this done.

"To me, it's a goal in our forefront but our goal is always start with the first goal in front of us and that's what 1-0 is all about," Blaize said. "So right now, we may have the long term goal of playoffs and then playoff runs and playoff success. But I tell them, right now, it's this practice."

The offense line may be the biggest key to WCA's success this year, as they lead the way for a new QB in freshman Steven George.

------------------------------------------------------------

