Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Westgate

NEW IBERIA — Westgate Tigers

2021 Record: 13-2

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Ryan Antoine

Note: Won Class 4A Championship in 2021

The defending Class 4A champs in Westgate stepped to the mic on day one of our KATC Media Days.

The Tigers are coming off a 2021 season where they finished 13-2 on their way to the Superdome.

Westgate understands every opponent this season wants to dethrone them which is why they're preparing with a winner's mentality.

“We're going to get everybody's best in 7-on-7, Friday nights, or whatever,” Tigers offensive coordinator Derek Landry said. “We’re going to have to be ready for everybody's best effort. In order for that to happen, everything's got to be done at a championship level.”

Despite losing players like Alabama signee Danny Lewis, Westgate returns 12 starters and holds great expectations for each of them.

Along with that high standard is the motto the tigers use—WAMP.

It’s a phrase that holds several meanings from ‘we all make plays' to ‘we aren’t most people'.

The slogan is printed on each Tigers’ helmet and is the perfect way to express the team's personality.

“It's just who we are,” Tigers senior defensive back Makahi Ledet. “You'll see it on the field like Dedrick {Latulas} with the one-handed catch. Most people don't make that catch. We aren’t most people. That just describes us.”

“I feel like we lift each other up,” Tigers senior wide receiver Brailon Raymond said. “We know that the next man alongside us got us. We know that if he goes 100% that we'll be alright. Everything will fall in line.”

Westgate also will have a new quarterback under center in sophomore Jabari Antoine after losing both Jordan Doucet and Brennan Landry.

