Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Welsh

Welsh Greyhounds

2021 Record: 7-5

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Cody Gueringer

Note: Return 18 total starters

Welsh knows a thing or two about going deep into the playoffs. The Greyhounds won a state title back in 2017 and were runner-ups in 2018.

Last season, Welsh only reached the second round of the playoffs which has reignited their fire to get back to the dome.

“We talked about how heavy the trophy is,” head coach Cody Gueringer said. “I said how weird it is up top compared to the bottom. The base is heavy, and you need to raise that trophy. By raising it, you understand how big it is and how it feels. That's our goal: to raise that trophy every single year.”

“We like to get out there and hustle,” senior running back Kennon Legros said. “We want to do everything right and correctly the first time. We learn from it and if we do make mistakes, we go 100% every play. Even in drills, you have to be perfect.”

The Greyhounds bring back possibly the largest number of returns in the area with 18 guys returning.

Quarterback Gabe Gillett returns after tearing his MCL along with a strong offensive line.

The amount of depth that Welsh boasts is what could make them contenders with their senior class leading the way.

“They understand the expectations,” Gueringer said. “They know what I want and how I feel about certain things. Usually, I don't even have to talk, or an assistant doesn't have to talk because they understand what I'm wanting or what should be expected.”

“We know what to expect,” senior tight end Grant Daigle. “We know what he wants, so we can preach it to the freshmen and sophomores. They really don't know yet, but we know what to say to get through to them, so they’ll buy in.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel