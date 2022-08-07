Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Ville Platte

Ville Platte Bulldogs

2021 Record: 0-10

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Roy Serie

Note: Serie took over mid-season in 2021

Ville Platte may have gone 0-10 in 2021, but the Bulldogs did see a positive change in the program.

Roy Serie returned to the helm of his alma mater in the middle of the season. Since then, he's only looked to grow his old stomping grounds.

“I just love Ville Platte,” Serie said. “I was blessed to have the opportunity to come back to my alma mater and coach. The situation happened to where I was there at the time that they needed a coach, and I was able to step in.”

“The other night we caught Coach Series cutting the grass at 9:00,” Bulldogs senior defensive end Troas Murray said. “He's just doing things, and everyone wants to be a part of it to make this organization a winning team.”

Serie and company return 10 starters with six being on offense.

Despite the inexperience of the team, there has been a larger buy-in from the players, which included an increase in summer workout attendance.

“Last year we had nine guys show up to weight training,” Serie said. “We now have 43 to 45 guys. It's a big plus.”

“We started pushing them,” Bulldogs sophomore linebacker Traelyn Doucet said. “We have a group chat, and we're texting saying that you can't give up on the team. We've come too far. What's the point of giving up when the season is about to start?”

The Bulldogs will also add a few wrinkles to their offense that will suit better for senior quarterback Bastian Veillon.

