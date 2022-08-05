Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Teurlings

Teurlings Rebels

2021 Record: 6-5

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Dane Charpentier

Note: The Rebels averaged over 33 points per game in 2021

Teurlings football looked like a juggernaut in non district play last season. The Rebels went 5-0 to start the year, while winning by an average of over 2 touchdowns a game.

But the Rebs finished the season 1-5 and lost in the 1st round of the playoffs.

"Late in the season, our heads got too big," Teurlings wide receiver Kentrell Prejean said. "Thinking we could going into every game, beating the last opponent. We stopped playing football. We started worrying about too much of the crowd."

"The key is to be able to finish," Teurlings Head Coach Dane Charpentier said. "We gotta be able to finish games. We lost an overtime game in district. We lost a 1 score game. We were in ball games and we gotta find a way to win close ball games instead of coming out on the other end.

Teurlings will look to start and finish this season strong, with 11 starters returning, including 7 from their dynamic offense.

The Rebs in 2021 averaged over 33 points per game with a balanced attack. TCHS brings back All-Acadiana tailback Tanner Brinkman and Super 16 wideout Kentrell Prejean, but the most important piece to the puzzle is the development of junior QB Preston Welch.

"Controlling the game. Understanding defensive structure. I think he will take a big step forward, understanding defenses," Charpentier said. "But understanding that he controls the game with the ball. Being not conservative with the football, but making sure we don't give the other team short fields."

"What I've learned and what I will have to work on next year is, understanding when to make the big play and when to take a sack or throw it away" Welch said. "I think I had too many turnovers last year. Obviously, I put up the yards, but I need to cut down on the turnovers and just control the game."

Charpentier is also really confident in the leadership on this team, as Teurlings has 25 seniors on the roster.



