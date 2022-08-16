Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Southside

Southside Sharks

2021 Record: 7-4

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Josh Fontenot

Note: Seeking first playoff win in program history

Despite finishing 7-4 in 2021, Southside is still seeking its first-ever playoff win.

After the LHSAA declared the Sharks as a select program, that quest could get a bit more challenging.

Regardless, Southside is trying to control what they can and keep a level head.

“That's kind of the thing is how long can you stay calm?” head coach Josh Fontenot said. “We need some senior leaders to say let's take a deep breath. I know you just made a big play, but we have to make another one. If a bad play just happened, it's going to be okay. We must make another play. In my opinion, inexperience on either side of the ball is one of the things you need to pay attention to the most.”

While Southside waits on the appeal, they're honing in on week one.

The Sharks return 11 total starters with seven coming back on offense.

One of those players is senior quarterback Landon Baptiste who boasted an All-District junior campaign. Baptiste is more than ready to anchor the Sharks’ flexbone offense.

“I like it,” Baptiste said. “I think it fits our team and the players we have. We have a strong offensive line, and I think we have done a good job. It confuses a lot of defenses. It's hard for them to really get a stop on it.”

“All the boys feel more comfortable with it,” Fontenot said. “Last year, we tiptoed our way through it in the first four or five games. Everybody was figuring it out. Nowadays, we get in a situation where Landon can probably call the play. He'll know what play we'll be in.”

As for the defense, there are just four guys coming back but according to coach Fontenot, there is one returner in each position group.

