Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Trojans

2021 Record: 9-3

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Josh Harper

Note: Won first playoff game since since 2013 last year

Sacred Heart took a huge step as a program in 2021.

The Trojans finished 8-2 in the regular season and proceeded to win their first playoff game since 2013.

Obviously, the Trojans aren't satisfied with just a quarterfinals appearance which is why the expectations are raised.

Head coach Josh Harper enters season eight as the helm.

Every year he's told his teams to embrace the process which led up to last year's historic season.

Most recently, he's instructed the Trojans to 'embrace the suck'. It's hot in the summertime, and no one wants to do the work He feels that if Sacred Heart does that, it will separate them from the rest.

“I’ve been telling the kids all summer that they have the ability to exceed what we did last year,” Harper said. “That's something that I'm looking forward to. It’s something that we strive for in the summer.”

“Summer workouts that are hot,” senior running back/safety Blake Hebert said. “Nobody wants to run sprints, but it’s something that you must do. It's the small things that are going to add to the end of the season.”

The Trojans are working with experience as they return 13 starters in total.

Offensively, Sacred Heart has seven guys coming back but it is still in the air who will be their starting quarterback. Even though QB1 hasn't been named, the Trojans are confident in whoever is under center.

“It's a competition but at the same time, we're still picking each other up and telling each other what we need to do to get better,” senior wide receiver Hayden Droddy said. “We're trying to win, but we want to help each other to become better. Whichever person does win this spot will be at his best.”

“Last year, we had packages for one and other offensive packages for the first guy," Harper said. "We could do that again this year if they can’t separate themselves. They both bring such a good dynamic to our team. I don't think you can go wrong with either one right now.”

