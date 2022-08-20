Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Port Barre

Port Barre Devils

2021 Record: 0-10

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Craig Stevens

Note: Moved up to Class 3A

Port Barre suffered a down year in 2021. COVID-19 would cancel two games, the Devils lost their best athletes to injury and ended the season 0-10.

While it's easy to harp on the past, the Devils focus on the future where determination could be key to success.

“With so much youth, we've come a long way and in a couple of months,” head coach Craig Stevens said. “From the summer workouts and doing a little bit of seven on seven, I can see improvement on a daily basis. That's what we asked for.”

“This year, we're very disciplined,” senior linebacker Maddox Fontenot. “I find that we did a lot better in that area. We also communicate better than we did.”

The first realistic goal for Port Barre is to simply win games this season.

Returning 10 total starters, they look forward most to a healthy offensive line. A healthy line calls for a healthy quarterback where Port Barre will see a freshman at the helm.

Stevens says he's expecting some rough patches, but he's confident in his decision.

“He's one of those kids that has it,” Stevens said. “You can tell when a kid has it. He's taken the bull by the horns and just went with the offense. We have some other kids competing with him but if we had to play a game today, it would be him. He wants to be good, so we look for big things from him.”

“The patience has to be there because you can't assume he’ll become a five-star athlete in his first year,” senior Blake Savoie said. “You have to be there for him. Even if he messes up, you have to be on his shoulder and tell them it's alright.”

