Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: New Iberia

New Iberia Yellowjackets

2021 Record: 0-10

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Josh Lierman

Note: Josh Lierman enters his first season as head coach

New Iberia had a ton of promise coming into 2021, but it didn't manifest in wins as the Yellowjackets went 0-10.

Fast-forward to now, NISH has a new head coach in Josh Lierman, who came from Patterson as the defensive coordinator.

His reason for taking the job centered around family.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Lierman said. “Most of my career was spent at NISH with Coach Rick Hudson. I worked for him for 14 years. The biggest part of it was that this is where my family lives. My wife and kids are all right here in New Iberia. So, I was able to come back to what I consider home.”

Lierman comes to back New Iberia where he served as defensive coordinator until 2019.

He'll be leading a team that returns 11 starters.

Lierman, of course, wants to set the tone for how he runs a program, and that starts with his motto for the Yellowjackets: Protect the hive.

It’s all about bringing pride back to NISH football.

“Everyone wanted to be a part of this,” senior defensive tackle Colby Williams said. “Now, we can barely get anybody on the team. I'm thinking protecting the hive means representing the school and team more.”

“This past year we did not protect the hive at all,” senior wide receiver Christian Walker said. “We disrespected it, basically. Protecting the hive is really bringing a NISH back to what it was a couple of years ago.”

NISH also is changing offensive schemes where they’re going to a spread look instead of the Wing T.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel