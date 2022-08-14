Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Catholic-New Iberia

Catholic-New Iberia Panthers

2021 Record: 4-7

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Scott Wattigny

Note: Switching from 3-3-5 defense to four-man front

Catholic-New Iberia finished 2021 with a 4-7 record.

Two of their seven losses were one-possession ball games. The Panthers considered the difference being a lack of discipline. They've made changes to the way they'll prepare, and it starts with their senior class.

“I think we have five really great seniors,” head coach Scott Wattigny said. “It may not be great in terms of the number, but the five that we have are good ones. They've done a great job leading us this offseason and summer.”

“All five of us really want it,” senior linebacker/tight end William Russell said. “There are five guys that people can look up to and not five of a bunch of seniors like other schools would have.”

One of the ways the Panthers got ready for 2022 came through 7-on-7.

Instead of participating in spring football, Catholic competed in several tournaments where they were able to build chemistry in the passing game.

It was needed considering they'll be using two quarterbacks in Jack Chauvin and Luke Landry.

“I moved on from quarterback to play receiver a little bit,” Chauvin said. “I think about it as a good thing because the younger guys will learn from what I've done, my mistakes, and my achievements.”

“They're both into the success of each other and wanting success for each other,” Wattigny said. “It's not a 50-50 deal. It would be wrong for me to give one because I don't know what it would be. We're going to ride the hot hand.”

Catholic will open its offensive playbook a little bit more because of the talent of the skilled players. The Panthers will change also their defense from a 3-3-5 to a four-man front.

