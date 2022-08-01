Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Carencro

Carencro Bears

2021 Record: 5-7

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Tony Courville

Note: Golden Bears reclassified into District 3-5A as of 2022 season

Carencro returns to Class 5A beginning this season but also enters district three, their old district from eight years ago. Carencro never stopped playing against Class 5A opponents because it prepared them for the post-season.

"We were playing the West Monroes, the Brother Martins, the Ouachitas", says head coach Tony Courville. "We played Lafayette and Southside. We have some familiarity. We haven't talked to the guys about it, they understand. They just want to play."

The Bears are coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a second-round loss to Neville.

Carencro brings a lot of promise with 14 starters returning including their foundation—the offensive line.

Their motto for 2022 is to protect the team, which simply means to look out for one another and to make every decision with your teammate in mind.

"You always put your team first before you do something, like any decision that you made, you have to keep your teammates in mind and think about how it will affect them before it personally affects you", says quarterback Chantz Caesar.

"It comes down to your decisions that you know, based on the team. So in the classroom at home, you want to pay attention in the classroom, you want to do right things at home, you want to eat good and things like that", says linebacker Ethan Guidry.

Carencro will also welcome the return of quarterback Chantz Caesar who missed the latter half of his junior year with a knee injury.

