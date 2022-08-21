Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Basile

Basile Bearcats

2021 Record: 8-5

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Kevin Bertrand

Note: Return 12 total starters

For the last two years, Basile didn't play in week one.

COVID-19 shut the Bearcats down and stopped their momentum but in 2021, they put together a seven-game win streak after starting 1-3.

That streak propelled them to the quarterfinals.

In 2022, Basile strives to go all the way by winning one game at a time, beginning with week one.

“Being able to start off the year 1-0, I think that will get us heading in the right direction early on,” head coach Kevin Bertrand said. “We started off slow the last few years and I think that if we were able to win that first game, I think that would change our mindset a little bit.”

The Bearcats have enough experience to build off last year with 12 players coming back, six guys on each side of the ball.

Among those returners is senior quarterback Luc Johnson who comes back for his second season as a starter.

He's excited to develop the Bearcats’ split-back veer offense.

“I'm hoping to improve on my connection with my receivers and tight end,” Johnson said. “I want to improve my judgment abilities on which routes to throw, when to run, and when to not run. I just want to improve at the position altogether.”

“Having him return for another year, you can see the difference,” Bertrand said. “Going through the spring and this summer, he is leaps and bounds ahead of where he was last year. We know that we can do more early on with him.”

