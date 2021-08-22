Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Ville Platte

Ville Platte Bulldogs

2020 Record: 2-3

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Jorie Randle

Note: Haven’t had a winning record since 2012

Ville Platte hasn't had a winning season since 2012. That's when they finished 7-3 and 5-0 in district play.

In 2020, they finished 2-3 and are still looking for that spark, but that flare can only come if the Bulldogs band together.

“Our success will be very dependent on how well the team gels, and we work together as a cohesive group,” head coach Jorie Randle said.

“We need to make sure we put all our hard work in and strive for greatness,” freshman linebacker Jorien Randle said. “We always are pushing for better and always trying to be better.”

The Bulldogs return nine total starters and have plenty of young talent that could help change the standard.

Ville Platte’s chemistry is its most important thing to focus on because in the words of Jorie Randle, the Bulldogs have a chance to be special group.

“This is a team that has a plethora of talent,” Coach Randle said. “It’s just a bunch of unknown. I really think we have some young stars that could prosper but there are just unknowns.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel