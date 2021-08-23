Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: St. Edmund

St. Edmund Blue Jays

2020 Record: 5-2

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: James Shiver

Note: Return 15 total starters

St. Edmund hasn't been outside of the first round of the playoffs since 2017. Last year's playoffs loss to Riverside has left the Blue Jays seeking more.

As we know, every team is made up differently, and head coach James Shiver is excited about this one.

“We really put the work in this summer,” Shiver said. “We played a lot of 7-on-7. We did a lot of days where we just went over plays, worked out, and did things like that. I really expect us to be a lot better than anybody really knows, and I can't wait to find out. As a coach, I find that every year is like having a new child, and you want to find out what their personality is. I can't wait to see what this team's personality is once the season starts.”

The Blue Jays return 15 total starters, with their offensive line returning four starters out of the starting five. Along with that goal of advancing in the playoffs, St. Edmund wants to win district, which would be a steppingstone to possibly winning it all.

“Nobody really expects us to do much,” senior wide receiver/safety Justin Landry said. “I think once people come out, see what our offense can see how our defense can stop mostly everybody's running game, they’re going to be surprised.”

“I'm just hoping that this year we can finally make it further,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Nick Bertrand said. “That's always been a big step that we're going to want to take. We want to make it to the second round. I think we have a chance this year, a big chance.”

