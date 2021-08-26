Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Trojans

2020 Record: 4-2

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Josh Harper

Note: Averaged 30 points per game after changing offenses

Sacred Heart football has forever been defined by their single Wing T offense but in 2020, the Trojans did a 180.

They switched to a spread, run-pass option offense. The result was a 4-2 record, with eye-popping numbers on the scoreboard.

“You see the points we're putting up,” head coach Josh Harper said. “We're throwing the ball around to multiple receivers. They had an opportunity to be involved in this offense. You could see the buy-in during the year, seeing that they would have opportunities in this offense to make plays.”

“It was huge,” senior tight end Issac Leger. “It was a big confidence boost for our young guys that weren't really used to scoring a lot. We weren't really either, scoring a lot. It helped us buy into the offense and be like 'we can actually win games and put up serious numbers now.’ ”Sacred Heart went from averaging 15 points in 2019 to over 30 points per game in 2020.

The Trojans will look to build on those offensive fireworks with seven starters returning on offense and 13 total.

For Sacred Heart, their top goal this year is winning a playoff game. As the Trojans haven't advanced to the 2nd round since 2005.

“I'd like to get in the 2nd round,” Harper said. “If we come out district runner-up or come out third or fourth, we can win that. I always go by that. People go by the last thing they remember.”

“It's a huge goal for me and my team,” Leger said. “We all want it bad. It would be a great legacy to leave behind, being that first class (recently) to win a playoff game. You want to be remembered as a class that wins, not just a class that does what everybody else does. You want to stand out.”

