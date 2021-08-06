Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Opelousas Catholic

Opelousas Catholic Vikings

2020 record: 3-4

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Thomas David

Note: 6 seniors on this season's roster

Opelousas Catholic, coming off a 3-4 season, is losing one of the best athletes in school history in Michigan State wideout Keon Coleman. It's impossible to fill shoes that big alone, but the Vikings defense hopes to be a part of that solution. OC is returning 8 starters on that side of the ball, including the entire front of its 4-2-5 defense.

"I think it has the potential to be one of the best defenses we've had since I've been here," said coach Thomas David. "I think our talent level is on par on that side of the ball. I think we'll also have better depth than we've had on that side of the ball since I've been here."

"We have a lot of potential. We're all coming back from last year, knowing more than we did the year before. We should be better," added defensive tackle Sam Hanks.

Opelousas Catholic has 12 starters returning in total, but still have to figure out who is getting the nod at quarterback. The Vikings currently have 4 players competing for the starting job under center, who all offer something different and the versatility to play different positions.

"Competition is the key. People play their best when they feel like their job is on the line. You get too comfortable, you get complacent and then you don't compete," David said.

"It showed me that I have to work really hard," stated QB/RB John Michael Jarrell. "Put in time when my coaches aren't watching me. Just to show down to who's better. It's hard because all 4 of us are different in our own ways."

"Somebody like Jarrell, he's been doing this since freshman. He knows how to run, knows how to throw," LB/RB Rhett Bergeron said. "He knows the offense pretty well. Somebody like Mark Collins, he's athletic. He catches on pretty quick, he's fast, he throws the ball pretty well. Ben Wagley has a pretty good at football IQ. He's pretty good at making decisions, and stuff like that. Jordan Luna, he's an athlete. You can put him anywhere."

The Vikings have 6 seniors on their roster, so they will also count on their strong junior class to help lead any efforts in contending in Division 4.

