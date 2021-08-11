Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Loreauville

Loreauville Tigers

2020 Record: 8-1

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Terry Martin

Note: Went 6-0 in the 2020 regular season

Loreauville had one of its’ best seasons in program history in 2020. The Tigers finished the regular season a perfect 6-0 and entered the 2A playoffs as a three seed. A second straight exit in the quarterfinals has Loreauville hungry for more in 2021.

“I think if anything, it's a sour taste in their mouth,” Loreauville head coach Terry Martin said. “You have to be thrilled and feel very fortunate and blessed if you make it to the quarterfinals. After having done it 2 years, they want a little more obviously.”

“I want to be the first team in Loreauville history to get to the state championship and win,” senior linebacker Hunter Freyou said. “Loreauville has never done it, and I'm hoping this year, maybe we can pull it off.”

Loreauville will enter 2021 with starters returning at nearly 19 positions.The Tigers’ strength will be speed, starting with the twin connection in quarterback Calep Jacob and wide receiver Collin Jacob. They were both all-state selections last year at defensive back. LHS should also have their best depth and are hoping their chemistry can lead to a run to the Superdome.

“The thing that I like about our team is that we can come together and we can help each other like brothers,” junior offensive lineman Ean Price said. “We do that day by day in practice. We always like talking to each other, trying figure out what plays we're doing right or wrong.”

“Potential wise, I don't there's any doubt, on paper this team could be way up there,” Martin said. “Coming off the last few years being in the quarterfinals, so they have some playoff experience. On paper, we have a lot of experience back. We still have yet to face any real adversity, so we'll see how we react to that.”

