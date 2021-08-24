Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Jennings

Jennings Bulldogs

2020 Record: 8-1

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Rusty Phelps

Note: Have made the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons

Jennings has made the playoffs every year since 2005.

In 2020, the Bulldogs finished with an 8-1 record but fell short of the title game, losing to Madison Prep in the quarterfinals.

Now, Jennings is willing to do whatever it takes to get back to Superdome.

“We're like everybody else,” head coach Rusty Phelps said. “We want to be in the playoffs. We want to have a winning record, and we know what the destination is at the end of the season. That's what you work for.”

“We're an amazing team,” junior quarterback Austin Ewing said. “We work really hard. It doesn't matter what people say about us. We're going to come out here every day and give it our all.”

The Bulldogs return 10 total starters, which includes all-state running back Trevor Etienne.

The senior rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 22 touchdowns last season. With Jennings being a run-first team, his workload is expected to be the same.

“I'm just about doing whatever it takes,” Etienne said. “I don't care if coach asks me to play on the offensive line, I'm going to do it. We're all out here because we want to win and want the best for each other. We all have the same goal, and that's how championships are won. That's what we believe.” “We're just looking for him to be the leader of our football team as a senior and continue to develop as a player,” Phelps said.

