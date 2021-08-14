Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Jeanerette

Jeanerette Tigers

2020 Record: 3-5

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Clifford Paul

Note: Made it to the playoffs for the 1st time since 2017

Staying competitive is at the front of Jeanerette's mind. After a 3-5 season and its first playoff appearance since 2017, the Tigers hungry for more.

“I think this team is more unified,” head coach Clifford Paul said. “We have good team camaraderie. I think we're a lot stronger. This might be one of the stronger teams that I've been around. I think the chemistry is good.”

“For this season, I know we're motivated because us seniors got some other players to come play,” senior lineman Lan Viltz said. “We've inspired a lot of people. Everybody wants to work hard to get better.”

Coach Paul hopes to lean on his linemen to set the tone for the team.

He'll also look to see junior athlete Richard Lumpkin make plays in open space. Lumpkin has already made a name for himself as a Tiger, and it helped him gain an offer from Mississippi State back in January. His only concern is to elevate his team.

“I feel like I can help the team in a lot of different ways as far as being a leader on the team,” Lumpkin said. “I can inspire a lot of players to be great and keep everybody going. I hope everyone will play their role.”

The Tigers have their game against West St. Mary circled on the calendar. A game that could, in the words of Coach Paul, be the turning point of their season.

