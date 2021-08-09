Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Cecilia

2020 Record: 7-2

District: 6-4A

Head Coach: Dennis Skains

Notes: Went Undefeated in District 6-4A in 2020

Cecilia had a magical regular season run. The Bulldogs finishing 7-1 while going undefeated in District 6-4A. It was Cecilia's first district title since 2017.

But the finish to their season left a bitter taste. Cecilia as an 11-seed in 4A, suffered a first round upset loss to Landry-Walker, 21-14. That defeat has been fueling the Bulldogs' offseason.

"Well I mean, everyday you're working out, that first round loss is in the back of your mind," Cecilia quarterback Alex Soileau said. "We don't want our senior year to end the way the past seniors' ended last year. It was a heartbreaking loss. We just have to find out what we need to do different, which I mean, the little things matter. Everyday coach says, everything matters. At the end of the day, we gotta do those little things right."

"Last year, we had the energy. We had the positive movement," Cecilia defensive lineman Kennedy Livings said. "The progression we were making, it was unbelievable. But like coach says, it was like once we won early, we started to digress. We got less focused."

Cecilia goes back to the drawing board with a nice set of paintbrushes. The Bulldogs are expecting their senior class to provide the color, with 11 in the starting lineup. In total, Cecilia will have 11 starters returning, including 6 on offense.

The star of the show is quarterback Alex Soileau, who is going into his 3rd season under center for the Bulldogs.

The first team all-district selection was top 5 in the Acadiana area with1,264 yards last year. He also threw 18 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and a completion percentage of 71 percent. Soileau is now primed for another big year in 2021.

"He's improved every year. From his freshman year to now," Cecilia Head Coach Dennis Skains said. "We expect him to be even more able to take control of the game. Last year, I think he only had 2 interceptions. He protected the football. We expect more out of him, to recognize things, to see defenses quicker. I know he's going to do that, because of the time and effort he puts in."

"Everybody should be a hard worker, but I feel like that's one of my biggest things," Soileau admitted. "Not only that, but my mental side. I'm a mentally sharp quarterback. That's the biggest thing with the position, you have to be mentally sharp. I'm ready for any situation playing.

On defense, Cecilia is switching to a 3-4 front to better showcase their linebacker core, which includes District 6-4A defensive MVP Ridge Collins.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel