Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Carencro

Carencro Bears

2020 Record: 12-1

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Tony Courville

Note: Won the Class 4A state championship in 2020

When Carencro won the state championship in 1992, Tony Courville was a young assistant coach on the team. Then in a full circle moment as the head coach last year, he led the Bears to another state title.

28 years was a long wait, and now Carencro is hoping to sustain that success.

"These guys have to understand they have a torch to carry. The ones who wore that C on their helmet from way back until now. They have that on their shoulders. They have to carry that forward," said Courville.

"We want to come back and do this thing every year," added senior tight end Ryan Perry. "We want to compete for a state championship every year. We want to show that upcoming senior class that it's not okay to settle for less than competing for a state championship every year."

Carencro will look to carry the torch without their two-headed monster in the backfield of Kendrell Williams and Popcorn Prejean, who combined for over 2,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2020.

Running backs Jaylon John and Donte Darjean will be expected to lead the way for the Bears' veer attack.

Overall, Carencro will return 8 starters with 5 on offense, including the majority of their offensive line, who the Bears hope will lead the charge early.

