Acadiana, Carencro battle for District 3-5A Crown in Game of the Week

Our Friday Night Football Game of the Week is the District 3-5A Championship game.

Acadiana (6-2) and Carencro (8-0) are both perfect in league play.

The Bears are undefeated on the season while the Rams' two losses were to juggernauts LCA and John Curtis.

These two squads face each other basically every year, with the schools only being 20 minutes apart.

That includes two meetings last season, where Carencro got the final win in the postseason.

Their history has always prompted close ball games because of their similarities, and it's created a healthy rivalry.

“I just think that when two good football teams play that much and they're located so close together, it becomes a rivalry,” Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough said. “If a team can beat you, you play them a bunch, and it’s always a competitive game, it becomes a rivalry.”

“When you turn the film on you just see athleticism, size, and speed,” Carencro head coach Tony Courville said. “Those are all the attributes that you need to be a good football player, and they have them at every position. It's going to be a monumental task for us, but we're looking forward to it.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel