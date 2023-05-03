ESA's championship reign showcases legacy through the program

CROWLEY — The Episcopal School of Acadiana pulled off what they've worked so hard for— and that's hoisting the hardware to cap off their season.

We came fourth last year I think, but its very exciting to win this year, especially with all the competition", says junior Patrick Fitzgerald.

The last time the Falcons won the title was back in 2010, but this year, ESA's success is a perfect link between the past and present.

For Patrick Fitzgerald, it's continuing the legacy of his father, Charlie, who won a title with ESA back in 1992.

"It's very exciting to have my name in the gym with him. Its definitely a lot of fun and sometimes puts the pressure on me to be better but its a lot of fun playing with him."

For senior Adam Trahan, its sharing the winning sensation with his father, Robbie, who also serves as head coach.

"Just really excited because I've been on the team for 6 years and winning on the final one is a good thing", says Trahan. "Because we've always lost and its just a really good feeling."

And lastly, for Robbie Trahan, it's a full circle moment to return to his stomping grounds of Crowley and win the title at Bayou Bend Country Club. A course where he would wander the greens, in his young career.

"I grew up playing around here and it's kind of special", says Trahan. "Me and Adam, we live out here. I mean the kids go to ESA and so its pretty special to win out here."

