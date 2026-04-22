Crowley names Joel Sinclair head football coach

CROWLEY — Crowley High School has named Joel Sinclair as its new head football coach and athletic director.

He takes over one month after the resignation of Eric Cooley, who spent two seasons running the program.

Sinclair, a 1992 Crowley graduate, returns to lead a program he once played for as All-State offensive lineman. He was also a state qualifier in the shot put and discus and earned Academic All-State recognition.

He went on to attend Michigan State University on a football scholarship, where he also competed in track and field. After his playing career, Sinclair remained involved in athletics as a student athletic trainer.

Sinclair began his coaching career in Michigan, where he served as a special education teacher while coaching football and basketball. He later moved to Mississippi, taking on multiple coaching roles across football, track, basketball and baseball.

He eventually became head football coach at Hazlehurst High School, where he inherited a program that had not won a game. Under his leadership, the team developed into a playoff contender.

Sinclair currently serves as a district special education teacher and transition coordinator at Wingfield High School in Jackson, MS, where he also coaches football and track.

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