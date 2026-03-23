Eric Cooley resigns as Crowley football head coach

CROWLEY — Eric Cooley has resigned as head football coach at Crowley High, he confirmed, stepping down after two seasons leading the Gents.

Cooley, who was in his first head coaching role, compiled a 7-14 record during his tenure. The Gents went 5-6 in his first season before finishing 2-8 in year two.

Despite the overall record, Cooley helped the program reach a milestone in his debut season, guiding Crowley to its first playoff appearance since 2019. The team also secured its first non-losing regular season since that same year.

Cooley said he is contemplating retirement following a coaching career that has spanned nearly 30 years.

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