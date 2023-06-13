Cedric Figaro no longer Lafayette head football coach

Cedric Figaro is no longer the head football coach at Lafayette High School.

Lafayette Parish School System has the Lions’ job posted on its website.

In his three years at Lafayette, Figaro posted a 16-14 record and led the Lions to back-to-back playoff appearances (2020, 2021) for the first time since 2007.

