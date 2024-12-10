Cecilia Bulldogs Seek Redemption in State Championship

For the second consecutive year, the Cecilia Bulldogs are heading to the Division II Non-Select State Championship game, determined to claim the title after falling short last season.

This Friday night, No. 18 Cecilia will face top-seeded Franklinton in a highly anticipated showdown, fueled by the Bulldogs' explosive offense and resilient playoff run.

The Bulldogs secured their spot in the championship by upsetting No. 6 Plaquemine in a thrilling performance. Led by standout players Diesel Solari, Braylon Calais, and Ellis Stewart, Cecilia’s high-octane offense has averaged an impressive 52 points per game during the postseason.

What makes the Bulldogs’ journey even more remarkable is their perseverance. Every playoff game—against Pearl River, Lutcher, North DeSoto, and Plaquemine—has been on the road, solidifying their underdog mentality and team spirit.

A win on Friday would not only mark redemption for last year’s defeat but also bring home Cecilia’s first state championship since 1995.

