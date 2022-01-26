Beau Chene picks up 9th straight win; Acadiana and Breaux Bridge get victories

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Breaux Bridge 47, Beau Chene 43
Lake Arthur 60, Plainview 42
Northwest 55, Mamou 39
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beau Chene 63, Breaux Bridge 41
Acadiana 61, Lafayette 26
ESA 63, Midland 47
Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 35
Teurlings Catholic 70, Eunice 51
