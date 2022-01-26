Beau Chene picks up 9th straight win; Acadiana and Breaux Bridge get victories

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Breaux Bridge 47, Beau Chene 43

Lake Arthur 60, Plainview 42

Northwest 55, Mamou 39

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beau Chene 63, Breaux Bridge 41

Acadiana 61, Lafayette 26

ESA 63, Midland 47

Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 35

Teurlings Catholic 70, Eunice 51

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel