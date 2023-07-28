AKT: Westgate High Tigers

NEW IBERIA — The Tigers fell short of their goal last season, losing in the semi-finals but talking with the seniors, they believe that this is the group that'll take them back to NOLA.

"Once we came into the summer, Coach established that we've got work to do, we're going to get the work done and finish the job", says defensive back Armi'dre Evans. "We can't fall short again. So, we understood that we're going to have to work, we understood that we have to hold each other accountable. We understood that we have roles to play and we have to play those roles and if not, somebody else will be found."

Westgate returns 10 starters, 5 on offense, including junior Jaboree Antoine who'll be leading on both sides of the ball.

In 2023, Antoine had a breakout season at quarterback. He threw for 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns while accounting for 3 more on the ground. He's also ranked a top three defensive back across the state. Antoine is no doubt a huge advantage to the Tigers' winning recipe.

"He just dominates on the field", says offensive lineman Cole Desormeaux. "He's also a good leader. He leads on and off the field."

"Understanding what we do offensively, especially when playing quarterback being able to read the field, being able to know what he's looking for from an offensive perspective helps him on the defensive side because when he goes to play defense he knows what to expect from the offensive side and where weaknesses are."

