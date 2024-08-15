Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Westgate Tigers

Westgate Tigers

2023 Record: 7-5

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Ryan Antoine

Note: Westgate returns with 16 starters

Three seasons have passed since Westgate’s unforgettable championship victory over Warren Easton, and while the Tigers have made deep playoff runs since, they’ve yet to return to the big dance. With this year’s campaign underway, the goal is singular and clear: another state title.

"We’re on a mission," said Westgate Offensive Coordinator Randall Antoine. "The guys we have now won state as freshmen. We have a term of leaving things better than they found it. So, that’s what they’re on a mission to accomplish."

For senior cornerback Khylon Del-Antoin, the sense of unfinished business is visible. "I feel like we came up short. The goal is to win state every year. We’re just coming back harder," Hebert said.

Westgate returns with 16 starters—giving them a strong foundation to chase another title. Among them is standout Miami commit and Super 16 member Jaboree Antoine, a leader on and off the field who has fully embraced the team’s motto: WAMP.

"There’s four meanings," Antoine explained. "We all make plays, we all make paper, we all make progress, and we ain’t most people. We don’t think about just dominating around here. We have guys playing all over the country. It’s not just an Iberia Parish or Louisiana thing."

That versatility extends across the roster, with players comfortable switching between offense and defense. "I feel like everyone can play in different spots," senior tight end Gavin Hebert added. "Whether it’s offensive players that can play defense or vice versa. I feel like we’re pretty versatile as a team."

The Tigers are especially eager for a showdown against Lafayette Christian Academy (LCA), a team this senior class has yet to defeat.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel