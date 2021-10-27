Senior Spotlight: Westminster’s Teagan Champagne

You can always find Teagan Champagne with a grin from ear to ear, and her smile is contagious.

"Ever since I was younger, I've always been the very happy kid," Champagne said.

Her joy extends to Westminster volleyball, where her positive outlook on the game makes everyone feels encouraged.

"It helps with other players,” Champagne said. “If they make a mistake. You can lift them up. They'll see your good attitude and know things will be alright."

"She's always smiling and having fun on the court,” Westminster head volleyball coach Keith Leon said. “She is never too serious. It's serious when she's in there, but it's not overly serious. She's still having fun with the game."

There's nothing funny about Champagne's game. The right-side hitter ranks second on the Crusaders with 129 kills this year and has helped lead WCA to a number two seed in Division V.

"She's just a gamer this year,” Leon said. “She’s a big role player for us. She gets out there and plays the game. If she makes a mistake, she doesn't get frustrated."

Champagne's positivity extends beyond the court. The senior is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and believes supporting others is a representation of her faith.

"It shows the world who He is,” Champagne said. “You can show the world who He is through yourself. It's really good to show that because that's what He commands us to do."

Volleyball won't be where Champagne's encouragement stops. She wants to be as reassuring as possible, serving laughter to all who will receive it.

"I hope they (her teammates) take my leadership as an example,” Champagne said. “For the seniors that will be up there next year, they can look at my example and apply that to themselves."

