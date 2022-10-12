Senior Spotlight: Teurlings Catholic's Laykin Usie

"He always been a gentle giant, but now he's not so gentle on the field so we're happy about that", says head coach Dane Charpentier.

Standing tall at 6-foot 3-inches can be intimidating for most, but for Teurlings Catholic's Laykin Usie... his kind spirit attracts him to others.

"I'm a very talk it out kind of person in school work and at home with my family. So as an o-lineman being able to talk and identify the front that we're getting, it helps me and ensures me that I can play 100% and not have a worry in the world", says Usie.

The rebels' center is a two-year starter where his versatility has been put to the test in the trenches.

"He brings a lot of experience to the offensive line and he can really play all five spot on the line. He's extremely bright and intelligent. He learns really easy and he's able to help guys around him"

But when he's not serving pancakes at the line of scrimmage, he's serving as an eucharistic minister for the school.

Usie, inheriting the music gene from his father, also spends time with the music ministry where he plays anything from the drums, to the bass, to guitar.

"I play every Thursday during Mass for our music ministry group. We pretty much learn Christian songs and sing during Mass so I play drums for them."

"If you leave him alone, he'll beat on a table or anything. Anything that makes a sound, he'll beat on it so he's talented as a musician also."

And he knows his way on the diamond as he plays pitcher for the Rebels as well.

Usie's talents provide happiness through his everyday routine and it's mostly because of the colors he represents.

"I've always looked up to Teurlings catholic high school as that's the big dudes. I'd stand by the softball fields and play tag football and thought I was so cool watching a high school football game and as time went on, it became a reality."

