Senior Spotlight: Southside's Riley Foster

YOUNGSVILLE — Known as the glue of Southside volleyball, Riley Foster has seen the success of the program from the very beginning.

"I’m very honored,” Foster said. As a new school, we knew it would be tough coming in. Everyone looked at us as the underdogs, and we just wanted to make our name and be proud of it."

Once the team received the green light to compete under the LHSAA, it's been all gas no breaks for Foster.

"I've worked hard and I’m very proud of it because I've been playing this sport all my life and I know it's coming to an end soon and I want to make sure I do the best that I can."

The four-year letterman holds the school record for digs and aces but within her tenure, she was a vital piece in leading the Sharks to their first state tournament in 2021.

This season she's been key to unlocking their first-ever district title.

"She's a leader by representation,” head coach Julie Dawson said. “She's a leader by example. She's the person the team goes to when they have a problem."

The libero set the bar high, becoming the only player to wear the unique ‘bro’ jersey for four consecutive seasons.

Coach Dawson says the decision is based on efforts and stats.

"It's a person who earns it,” Dawson said. “The person who's the best serve-receiver passer and the best defender. Statistics makes that decision for us. It takes it out of our hands as coaches. I'm thinking next year who's it going to be? It won't be Riley, but that's the bittersweetness of the senior night for me."

