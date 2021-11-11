SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Eunice's Terrance Shilow

EUNICE —

"Terrance is a kid that's really quiet. He's a hard worker, does what he's supposed to do, you don't hear anything from him."

Quiet on the sidelines, but loud on the field, Eunice defensive back Terrance Shilow broke on the scene with a humble spirit.

"He scores a touchdown, you won't see much from him," says Eunice head coach Andre Vige. "Five minutes, he'll tap me on my shoulder says, Thanks Coach. I'll say for what, he says for giving me the ball. That's the type of kid he is.

This season, Shilow has recorded over 3 interceptions, but he's hungry for more as the Bobcats begin the playoffs. As a member of the 2018 state championship team, he knows the key to a deep playoff run is taking it one play at a time.

"If I get one tackle, I feel like getting another one. If I get two tackles, I feel like getting another one," says Shilow. "My motivation is just making good plays. My motivation is to keep going, keep improving."

Not only is Shilow's play driven by winning, but also inspiration... with his biggest source coming from above.

"I'm sleeping on the couch because I didn't have a room and then I hear my nanny crying and I woke up. My eyes still closed but I'm thinking in my mind, my mom is dead."

In December 2017, Shilow lost his mother, Pamela, to a heart attack.

"I asked my nanny what's wrong and she said your mom died. It doesn't feel real at the moment, but it's real."

"It takes a tough kid to go through something like that at that age but he's persevered and I think what you see on the field , he's overcome a lot. I think he uses that as motivation."

His nanny, Vanessa, then stepped in as his guardian to take care of him and his little sister. For Shilow, its another chance to show gratitude... and that attitude shines in everything he does.

"When my mom died, you know you have regret. One goal or myself and my nanny that makes our relationship close is to honor and respect her."

"You see where he comes from and the tragedy of losing his mom, I think nothing can stop Terrance. Whatever he pushes his mind to do, I think he can get it done."

