Senior Spotlight: ESA's Ayden Brown

On the track, ESA’s Ayden Brown is the defending Class B MVP, after winning state titles in the 200, 400 and 800 meter races as a junior.

"I was not really expecting to do that well just because it was so many races, back to back," Brown explained. "But I ended up (earning personal records) in every single event. I don't know what got into me I guess I was just determined."

On the tennis court, she finished 2nd at state in doubles for 2021. This season, the duo of Brown and Madeline Breaux are contenders in Division 4.

"In 27 years, Ayden's been one of three that has kind of played at the level that she plays," said Falcons Tennis Head Coach Stuart Cornwell.

But this is only a fraction of what makes Brown the most accomplished student athlete on ESA’s campus.

"Honestly, like it might be a sacrifice for some people, but I feel like it's a blessing," Brown said.

Brown’s gymnast background has helped her to master balance. Managing her concurring sports with grace and ease.

"So I spend most of my time here during the spring," Brown laughs. "So I'll do my track workouts in the morning and my tennis matches and training in the afternoon."

But it’s her work outside the lines that’s most impressive. A 4.17 GPA, 29 on the ACT, and a leader of several campus organizations, including co-founding the ESA Eco Club as a sophomore, to help improve recycling at school.

"We noticed that like we were just creating a lot of waste on campus," Brown explained. "At first we saw that a lot of people didn't really know how to recycle after we started educating them on like how to actually recycle we started to see that people started using the recycling bins correctly."

Brown is only beginning to blaze her own trail. She has an academic scholarship to Loyola Marymount, where she will get to continue many of her passions, including track

"When I first looked at it, they gave me a lot of opportunities, just to do that everything that I wanted," Brown said. "I'm a very busy person and I'm passionate about a lot of things. I think that they allowed me to do it in the way that I want to do it."

