Senior Spotlight: Catholic New Iberia's Olivia Cestia

NEW IBERIA — Competitiveness runs deep through Olivia Cestia's family.

"We're always playing, like even if it's a backyard fun game to play with each other. I'm very competitive and I love to compete", says Cestia.

It started with her grandmother trickling down to her mother where the trio shares the love of tennis.

"It's fun. We go out to play all the time and we get really competitive with it and we just like to have fun with each other."

And her desire to serve and hit the ball over the net then led her to volleyball in 6th grade.

"I just wanted to start playing beause I never played before. Volleyball and tennis are similar in a few ways like ou serve in both and you hit in both and the object is to hit it back over the net for both so they're very kind of similar and I just like swinging hard. It's fun."

In 2021, Cestia helped lead Catholic New Iberia to the Division IV quarterfinals.

This year the right side hitter currently has over 70 kills and 60 digs.

"She makes really smart decisions. She's not one of our main hitters so she has to be really patient so when she gets the ball she has to make sure that she's ready", says head coach Gary Westcott. "She's such a good team player and she goes with the flow."

When Olivia's away from the courts, she's heavily involved in many school clubs like Beta club, spirit committee and student council. Her impressive resume set her up to experience a longing dream of royalty.

"It's so exciting because I've always dreamed of being on homecoming court since 4th grade and it was just nice to know that my peers liked me as well."

In her final reign with the Lady Panthers, Cestia says it's an honor to represent one of many programs.

"I like being a part of a tight knit group and how we all have one common and we all come together and be passionate about the same things. It's really fun to be with your friends and teammates and they become your family."

