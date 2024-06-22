Four Acadiana members set to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Acadiana is well represented in this year's Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class.

The 337 talent is spread in a variety of sports such as football (Kerry Joseph), UFC/mixed martial arts (Daniel Cormier), horse racing (Ray Sibille) and even sportswriting (Bobby Ardoin).

"It's quite an honor to be here", says Sibille, the Sunset native. "I had no idea until last year on LPB, how big this was. I always thought I might get in and when I didn't I thought maybe that I'm not worthy. But when it did happen, it was an amazing feeling."

"They tell you in December that you've been nominated and that you're going to be inducted and then you wait six or seven months", says Opelousas native, Ardoin. "You try to think of things that you want to say, people that you want to recognize that you want to remember and it's finally here."

"I tell people all the time that you can accomplish anything that you put your mind to if you work at it", says New Iberia native, Kerry Joseph. "Nothing is going to be given to you and that was always poured into us from my mom and my dad and brothers. You've got to work at whatever you want."

