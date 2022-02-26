Former LCA Star Megan Abrams Shining With Crimson Tide

BATON ROUGE —

It was a special night for Alabama senior Megan Abrams at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday, when Alabama visited LSU.

The LCA product making her final trip to Louisiana as a member of the Crimson tide, scoring 16 points in the loss.

"It was good. I mean, obviously we didn't get the outcome that we wanted," Abrams said. "But at the end of the day, I'm from Louisiana. My family is 45 minutes up the road in Lafayette. It means a lot for them to come out and support me."

Lately, Abrams has been on a tear, averaging over 20 points in the last 5 games as she tries to lift the Tide to a late postseason push.

"It's really just my experience playing in the SEC," Abrams explained. "This is my 4th year here. I think just taking my experience from my previous year and adding it to my game. And just being a leader. My coaches believe in me, my teammates believe in me, so I just have to go out there and make my shots.

