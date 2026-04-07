Eunice native and NFL agent Paul Derousselle shares journey in new book

EUNICE — A few years after his story first made headlines, Paul T. Derousselle II is now telling it in his own words.

The Eunice native and NFLPA-certified agent, who has represented players including Opelousas product Keon Coleman, is set to release his book “Faith. Failure. Football.” on May 11, which also marks his birthday.

In the book, Derousselle goes beyond the high-profile deals and career milestones that helped define his rise as a prominent sports agent. Instead, he leans into the personal struggles and failures that shaped his journey.

“Faith. Failure. Football.” is described as a transparent look at both the highs and lows of his life, with a focus on perseverance and growth.

Derousselle credits his humble beginnings in Eunice, particularly his early experiences watching local football, as the foundation for his passion.

Standing near the same bleachers where he once watched games as a child, Derousselle reflected on the impact those moments had on his life.

“Just even looking out here, I almost go back to 5-, 6-year-old me,” Derousselle said. “It represents my love for this, man, and the genesis of who the agent Paul became.”

Now, with his book, Derousselle hopes to offer something deeper than inspiration — honesty.

While social media often highlights success, he said he intentionally chose to spotlight failure.

“All people want to show is their highlights,” Derousselle said. “Very seldom do you see people have that level of transparency where it’s like, ‘I’ve lost, I fell on my face.’”

He added that sharing those moments is rooted in a desire to help others.

“I wanted to be transparent, be open, because we all live the same life in a lot of ways,” Derousselle said. “That faith gets tested, and mine has been tested over and over again. I wanted to share that because I feel like it’ll help somebody navigate through their own failures.”

Derousselle hopes readers, especially those who feel overlooked, will see themselves in his story and find encouragement in how he chose to rise.

To order the book and learn more about Paul click HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel