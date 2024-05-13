The man behind the scenes: Paul DeRousselle takes pride in helping others achieve their dream

Paul DeRousselle had A roller coaster of a ride as a professional agent.

His goal was to become a professional athlete instead, he found himself representing them.

DeRousselle played tennis at Southern University. Going pro was a thought for him but the bigger picture was to help others reach their goals.

“I care about the people," said DeRousselle. "Helping guys maximize their potential means a lot to me.”

DeRousselle would get a few clients on the way but it didn’t work out in his favor. For a year and a half, he had to pick up another job to support himself and his daughter. In the process, he had to find who he was spiritually.

“My relationship with God was the catalyst for me," said DeRousselle. "He opened doors that other humans can't.”

Sometimes when you lose your way, you find yourself. And now that the agent is where he wants to be, he doesn’t want to lose focus of what got him here.

“Everything is going well for me right now," said DeRousselle. I don’t want to turn my back on God now that things are going my way.”

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman is one of his clients. Coleman is from the area so, he has known DeRouslle all his life. With two guys from the area living out their dream, DeRousselle hopes it inspires kids to do the same.

"I'm just an Agent and Keon is the player," said DeRousselle. "I hope we can inspire the area that you don't have to be an athlete to be successful."