Chitimacha Louisiana Open Set to Begin, But With No Fans

It was around this time a year ago, when the Chitimacha Open was forced to make the tough decision to cancel their tournament due to the pandemic.

But the 29th version of this golf event is back in Broussard in it's glorious form. And while it may be with no fans this week, it does come with a lot of excitement, especially when you consider the alternatives.

"It's one of those things where this is not ideal by any stretch of the imagination," said Danny Jones, Chitimacha Louisiana Open Tournament Director. "But the opportunity to have the event after not having it at all. Really what gets me through not having spectators is knowing if we had (them), we would give no money to charity. But to know that we've made this decision going forward, and there's charities that are going to get $100,000 from us this year. Doesn't make it easy, but it makes it easier."

"It's going to be different," Former LSU Golfer Andrew Loupe said. "You're used to the grand stands being here around 18. From what I remember, it gets really loud here. A lot of LSU fans, so I remember feeling a lot of love. But everybody starts out the game of golf playing in front of nobody, right? So, it will be different, but I don't necessarily think that it's the worst thing in the world for me, being that I haven't been in a rhythm playing week in week out."

"You play in college and you don't have crowd," said Hayden Buckley, the Ferry Tour's most recent champion. "It feels like my whole career I haven't had crowds. It's not really a bonus or a negative for me. It's all really the same."

The Chitimacha Open is only the 2nd tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. Or better known as the PGA's developmental tour. Where players can play their way on to the PGA tour by years end. The tourney will take place Thursday through Sunday at Le Triomphe in Broussard.

