Cane Cutters' Ethan Lege wins TCL Player of the Year

Acadiana Cane Cutters 3rd baseman Ethan Lege won the Texas Collegiate League Player of the Year.

The Vermilion Catholic alum led the league in batting average at .364. He also had three home runs, 14 RBI, and scored 36 runs. His on-base and slugging percentage were also among the highest in the league.

Shortstop Jake Schell and Josh Mancuso were also named to the 2021 All-TCL Team.

