Watch
Sports

Actions

Cane Cutters' Ethan Lege wins TCL Player of the Year

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
ethan lege cane cutters.jpg
Posted at 8:20 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 22:05:49-04

Acadiana Cane Cutters 3rd baseman Ethan Lege won the Texas Collegiate League Player of the Year.

The Vermilion Catholic alum led the league in batting average at .364. He also had three home runs, 14 RBI, and scored 36 runs. His on-base and slugging percentage were also among the highest in the league.

Shortstop Jake Schell and Josh Mancuso were also named to the 2021 All-TCL Team.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.