Cajuns' defense shines in 24-7 win over SELU

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana's defense forced two turnovers to propel the Cajuns to a 24-7 win over Southeastern on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields completed 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were thrown to senior tight end, Johnny Lumpkin.

Senior cornerback Eric Garror played a role in helping swing momentum for UL. The Mobile, Ala. native scored on an 83-yard punt return and also picked off SELU quarterback Cephus Johnson in the third quarter.

UL (1-0) extends its win streak to 14 consecutive wins, which is the longest win streak in the nation.

The Cajuns' next game will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Cajun Field against Eastern Michigan (1-0). The contest is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. and will air on the NFL Network.

