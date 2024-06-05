"Born To Fight": How Dustin Poirier's legacy inspires a young female fighter

LAFAYETTE — After a tough battle in the UFC 302 Lightweight fight, "The Diamond" made his way back to The Flats.

"I'm fighting for me and my family but representing Lafayette and giving people a reason to smile and doing things with my foundation, giving back to the community is just part of what I said -- understanding where I'm at and that people are listening."

It was like being in the cage.

Fans chanting, posters all around and phones in the air capturing the moment that Lafayette native, Dustin Poirier would return home.

"I got nervous."

And from one fighter to another, Poirier's legacy will forever have a "hook" on one local girl's life.

"It just gave me that mindset that I can do it. I'm not going to give up. I mean hearing those words from Dustin Poirier? I mean really?!"

Marlee-Kate Mury was one of many, waiting for Poirier's plane to land on Monday night. The 20-year-old has been MMA training for nearly 7 years.

Training at Gladiator's Academy, a martial arts gym, she claims she been in Poirier's presence many times, but tryign to find the words was as hard as a "jab".

"I saw him like twice and obviously I was too shy to say hi to him because he's a big deal", says Mury.

But words came to her when meeting the UFC great for the very first time. She says their exchange was motivating.

"It was honestly amazing to talk to him. I told him that I do MMA and I've been doing it for six to seven years and him telling me don't give up, to keep training. That really meant something to me."

"Just a kid from the Northside", Poirier prides himself in being a role model, not just in the industry, but more importantly... his community, and for people like Marlee-Kate.

"Because I came from these same streets. Ya know, on the Northside... this is home. If I can do it, you can do it. That's a message I want people to know. If you work hard enough and believe in yourself enough, you can make anything possible."

