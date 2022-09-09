3View | Louisiana hosts Eastern Michigan on NFL Network

Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Louisiana (1-0)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Radio: ESPN1420

LAFAYETTE – Coming off a season-opening victory in its last week's contest against Southeastern Louisiana, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team will make its debut on NFL Network when it hosts Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Fans will able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM, and ESPN 1420 AM. Fans can receive additional information by visiting the Gameday Central page.

Louisiana (1-0), which looks to improve to 2-0 for the fourth time in the past 14 seasons, opened the 2022 campaign with a 24-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana. Chandler Fields, in his first career start, passed for 173 yards for Louisiana and connected with tight end Johnny Lumpkin for a pair of scores while Eric Garror returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown as the Ragin' Cajuns built a 17-0 lead.

Eastern Michigan (1-0), which finished 7-6 last season and earned a spot in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl, opened its 2022 slate last Friday with a 42-34 win over Eastern Kentucky. Taylor Powell tossed three TD passes and threw for 273 yards as the Eagles eclipsed the 40-point mark in a season-opener for the third time in seven years and the ninth time in its 131-year history.

