Woman stabbed during brawl, Police investigate

ABBEVILLE, La. — Officers in Abbeville are investigating a large fight that happened just before 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon sending one woman to the hospital. According to police, it happened near the intersection of S Lyman St and E Lafayette St.

Video of the fight has surfaced on social media leaving detectives evidence to work with, while leaving locals disappointed in their city.

"It was sad, very sad to see all those people out there cheering it on, posting, videoing, watching the stabbing going on, everything was just sad," one neighbor told KATC.

At last check, police were unable to confirm the stabbed woman's condition at the time of the incident, but they told us she has since been released from an area hospital.

"It was a mess, it was a mess," said police chief Mike Hardy. "They were just fighting, arguing, swinging, I'm surprised no one else got hurt."

The incident comes at a time when the city is implementing a revised curfew, specifically for minors, in an effort to combat area crime. According to Hardy, the people seen in the video vary in age from teenagers to adults in their 30s. While identities were unable to be released, on Monday afternoon he told KATC the department has warrants for the arrest of the woman seen stabbing another woman in the video.

"This is pretty serious when you're getting 20 people fighting in the middle of a neighborhood, and this happened around 5 p.m.," the chief said. "This had nothing to do with the curfew, and I think the curfew is all right right now, it may be a little early, but we'll just play it by ear."

Still, locals working in the neighborhood say the violence has got to stop. Steps away from the scene is a local daycare.

"I don't know what could've possibly happened or took place for something to happen that bad," said Ms. Kim, who works there. "I just feel really sorry for the community right now, we're all grieving losses and things like that of people who have been through stuff prior to that."

