Abbeville curfew for minors goes into effect Thursday

Vermilion Parish, LA - Minors in the City of Abbeville will be under a revised curfew starting Thursday, May 4, 2023 according to The Abbeville Meridional.

The ordinance, approved by the Abbeville City Council last month, states any minor under 18 years of age, not accompanied by a parent, guardian, and/or an adult having the care and custody of the minor, must be off the streets by 8:30pm until 5:00am Sundays through Thursdays, and 10:00pm to 5:00am on Fridays and Saturdays.

KATC spoke with Heather Fontenot, Secretary to Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy who confirmed if anyone is driving, walking around, or riding a bike under 18 years of age, they will be escorted to the police station and their parents or guardians will be called.

Officers will use discretion when it comes to minors leaving work or school events, but they must be prepared to provide proof.

The ordinance also includes penalties for parents and guardians. First violation up to $50, second violation $75, third violation $100 (not to exceed $500) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 60 days for further violations.

Community service is allowed as an alternative to a fine at the court's discretion.

