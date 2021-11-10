UL making 'money moves' with historic fundraising campaign

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Those coordinating UL's largest fund-raising campaign say they are making money moves.

Since 2016, the university has been working toward the goal of 500 million dollars.

"It's comprehensive and so it will truly impact all aspects of our university life," said the main coordinator for the campaign, Lisa Capone. She told KATC this fundraiser allows donors to choose where their money goes, noting that something the university is known for is serving first-generation students.

"The student scholarships that we aim to raise, again, the changing of our learning environment, our K-12 impact that we may have through this campaign, I think that will continue to solidly cement that UL Lafayette is here for our next generation of students," Capone said.

With that in mind, KATC spoke with Dr. Dewayne Bowie, vice president for Enrollment Management at UL. He said his department handles a lot of things revolving around scholarships for students, but sometimes these scholarships which often just cover the standard four-year college stay, don't cut it — especially when the college experience isn't one-size-fits-all.

"Some students may need a semester or two to finish," Bowie said. "And this monies would help us then to help them to complete their degrees with some assistance, financial assistance, to do that."

Capone agrees. She told KATC that while the university is well on its way to reaching the $500 million goal at nearly $304 million as of Tuesday, the category of first-year scholarships is one that needs some help — and there isn't just one way to give.

"Both current gifts and deferred gifts are very important and count toward this campaign," Capone said. "So some people may choose to pledge their gift over multiple years and we will count that."

If you would like to donate, you can visit the campaign's website here.

